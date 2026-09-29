Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance camera in southern Lebanon
The Lebanese army has dismantled an Israeli surveillance camera equipped with a solar power system after discovering it near Wadi Zibqine in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.
According to a statement from the Lebanese army’s Directorate of Guidance, the device was discovered during engineering surveys conducted by military personnel in southern areas amid continued Israeli attacks.
Following its discovery, a specialized unit from the army’s Engineering Regiment was dispatched to the site and dismantled the surveillance equipment.
Local media reports said the camera had been placed by an Israeli drone on the outskirts of Wadi Zibqine.
Initial reports from the area had described the unidentified device as a possible radar system before the Lebanese army subsequently identified it as a surveillance camera equipped with a solar power system.
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