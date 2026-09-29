Rutte: Russian hostile acts won't end NATO's Ukraine support

29 September 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte insisted on Tuesday that the alliance will not end its support as a result of Russia's "hostile" actions against allies after Estonia blamed Moscow for an attack on defense firm Milrem Robotics in August.

"Russia continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO allies. It is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine. But Russia is failing. It is failing on the battlefield in Ukraine and it is failing to undermine our unity and support for Ukraine," Rutte stressed during a press conference alongside Lithuania's Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius.

Earlier in the day, Tallinn said its investigation concluded that the attack on Milrem Robotics "was ordered by Russian special services," calling it a part of Russia's "broader campaign across Europe to intimidate us and weaken our support for Ukraine."