Azerbaijan, the Holy See discuss future joint programs [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 22:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 29, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan and the hospitality he received during his stay. He noted that he had been received by President Ilham Aliyev and highlighted the special importance of the meetings he held during the visit.

The Cardinal emphasized that, at a time when the world is witnessing war, violence, and messages of hatred, Azerbaijan’s model of interfaith solidarity and peace sends a powerful message to the international community.

Leyla Aliyeva stressed the importance of mutual support, joint efforts, and broader dialogue on culture, religion, and human values amid challenging global developments.

The meeting also included discussions on the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s projects in the Vatican and future joint programs under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.