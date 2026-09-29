Canada's GDP fell flat in July, says statistics office

29 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) saw no change in July compared to the previous month, the country's official statistical office revealed in a report on Tuesday.

While the construction sector rose 1.3% and the utilities sector increased 1.7% month on month, their gains were offset by decreases in other sectors, making the aggregate figure for goods-producing industries flat.

The services-producing industries aggregate was also unchanged, "as increases across several sectors were offset by declines in retail trade and wholesale trade," with 10 of 20 industrial sectors expanding in July overall, the statistical office detailed.