Trump said to back Russia sanctions easing for prisoner release

29 September 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump approved a plan put forth by his envoys to Eastern Europe, which sees the easing of Russian sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners, The Atlantic reported on Tuesday.

The media outlet unveiled that the idea was presented for the first time a few months ago and remains in the early stages. It is aimed at broadening the US government's talks with Moscow on the issue of the war in Ukraine by giving Russia a chance to somewhat reintegrate into the global economy.

If the plan comes to fruition, Washington would ink various deals with Moscow that include the latter's oil, diesel, rare earth minerals, as well as other commodities.