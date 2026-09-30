Families return to Khojaly, Khojavand and Shukurbeyli as great return continues

30 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The resettlement of Azerbaijanis to territories liberated from occupation is continuing as part of the government’s Great Return program.

At the latest stage of the resettlement process, nine families comprising 60 people have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village, while 17 families, or 78 people, have returned to the city of Khojaly and 16 families, or 55 people, have been relocated to the city of Khojavand.

The families had previously been living in different parts of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, after being displaced from their homes.

Among those returning to their ancestral homes is former Khojaly resident Goycha Abbasova, who left the city during the conflict and has now returned decades later with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The memories of the conflict remain with her. Abbasova still has a fragment of shrapnel in her leg and said the return to Khojaly was an emotional moment for her family.

“We were captured. I am the sister of a martyr. We lost three martyrs. We managed to escape with great difficulty, amid massacres and war,” Abbasova said.

Her wish for the future is simple: that there be no more war and that people can live in peace and security.

“May God make our world a better place. May there be no war. Hopefully, everything will be fine,” she said.

Former internally displaced person Hicran Abdullayeva, who is returning to Khojavand, also struggled to hold back her tears as she spoke about leaving her home decades ago.

“We left our village in 1988, when the events began. What can I say? I feel like crying,” Abdullayeva told.

Abdullayeva added that she was returning to Khojavand with her sister and expressed hope that her brother would also be able to return and receive a home there.

“I lost my parents, unfortunately. Hopefully, my brother will come too, and they will provide him with a home as well. May God have mercy on all our martyrs. May God protect our President, and our war veterans. We are returning to our home thanks to them,” she said.

According to Azerbaijani authorities, the Great Return process is being carried out through the reconstruction and development of settlements in the territories retaken by Azerbaijan. The returning families are being provided with housing and state support as they resettle in their former places of residence.