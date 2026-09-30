Dubai-Tel Aviv passenger plane sends emergency signal, diverted toward Saudi Arabia

30 September 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A passenger aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv has transmitted an emergency signal and was reportedly diverted toward Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli media.

Ynet reported that the aircraft issued an emergency alert while carrying more than 150 passengers.

Initial reports described the incident as a possible hijacking, although the circumstances surrounding the emergency signal and the reason for the aircraft’s reported change of course have not yet been independently established.

According to the reports, the aircraft subsequently changed direction toward Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz were also reported to have convened an emergency meeting following the incident.

No immediate official confirmation was available regarding the nature of the emergency, the condition of those on board or whether the aircraft had been subjected to an attempted or confirmed hijacking.

Further details are expected as authorities investigate the incident.