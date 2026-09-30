Challenges facing North-South and Middle Corridor freight discussed at ITF

30 September 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Existing challenges affecting transit freight transportation along the North-South and East-West, or Middle Corridor, international transport routes have been discussed within the framework of the International Transport Forum (ITF).

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the discussions took place during the inaugural meeting of the ITF Working Group on “Freight Transport Efficiency and Digitalization.”

Azerbaijan was represented at the hybrid meeting by officials from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Secretariat of the Coordination Council on Transit Freight Transportation, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side presented information on institutional mechanisms aimed at developing the country’s transit potential, including the activities of the Coordination Council on Transit Freight Transportation.

“Discussions also covered Azerbaijan’s role in the North-South and East-West (Middle Corridor) international transport corridors passing through its territory, the steady growth of transit freight and expansion of container shipping, as well as development goals for these corridors. Furthermore, existing challenges in transit freight transport were analyzed, and measures taken in this regard were highlighted,” the ministry said.

Participants emphasized that infrastructure development alone would not be sufficient to increase the efficiency of international freight transportation. Institutional coordination, digital interoperability and regional cooperation should also be strengthened in parallel.

The Azerbaijani side noted that the country’s experience in developing transit corridors and digitalizing freight operations could contribute to the study currently being conducted by the working group.

The ITF Working Group operates within the framework of the 2026-2027 Work Programme approved by member countries.

As part of its activities, the group plans to prepare a report examining current international practices, providing comparative analysis across ITF member countries and developing policy recommendations aimed at improving the efficiency and digitalization of freight transport.

The policy recommendation on the “Digitalization of International Freight Transport,” adopted during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the ITF, will serve as one of the working group’s key reference documents.

Proposals concerning the Middle Corridor presented during the ITF Summit in Leipzig will also be taken into consideration during the research process.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the working group comes as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a transit hub connecting Europe and Asia through both the Middle Corridor and the North-South route, while increasing freight capacity and improving the digital integration of transport operations.