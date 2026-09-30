Burnham promises 10-year plan for Britain

30 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that the country had been "on the wrong path for a long time," citing deindustrialization and Brexit as he pledged to break with the direction of the past 40 years.

Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Burnham said his government would publish a 10-year plan for Britain later this year.

He also said a strengthened water bill would be brought before Parliament, leasehold reform legislation would be introduced before Christmas, and ministers would draw up a national energy plan.

Still, Burnham said the government would pursue its agenda "responsibly" while sticking to its fiscal rules.