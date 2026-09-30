Azerbaijan Defense Minister highlights role of private sector in defense industry

30 September 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The experience of the war that ended with Azerbaijan’s victory demonstrated once again that modern technology, agile decision-making and reliable domestic production capabilities are important elements of national security, Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at the opening ceremony of ADEX-2026, the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, and Securex Caspian, the 15th anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection and Rescue Equipment.

The minister said the experience of the war had also had a significant impact on shaping the future development priorities of Azerbaijan’s defense industry. In line with this approach, one of the important steps taken in recent years has been to increase the involvement of the private sector in the defense industry.

“Today, more than 20 local private organizations are presenting their products and solutions at the ADEX exhibition. Most of them are already involved in supplying the Armed Forces. Several have also started export activities,” Mustafayev said.

He added that final testing is currently underway for a number of new products and that the government expects the share of local companies in defense supplies to increase in the coming period.

“Our approach is that a strong national defense industry cannot be built solely on the capabilities of state-owned enterprises. The institutional and production capabilities of the state must be complemented by the flexibility, initiative, innovation potential and investment capacity of the private sector,” the minister said.

According to Mustafayev, such a cooperation model can contribute to the development of a more competitive and sustainable defense industry ecosystem.