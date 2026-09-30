Global energy risks revive prospects for Trans-Caspian oil pipeline
Military conflicts in the south and north are having a significant impact on global oil supplies. The Iran-US conflict raises concerns over the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the Russia-Ukraine war has created difficulties for oil transportation through the Black Sea. Several major oil companies operating in Kazakhstan have expressed concerns about the security of oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which passes through Russian territory. As an alternative, they are considering...
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