Azernews.Az

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Global energy risks revive prospects for Trans-Caspian oil pipeline

30 September 2026 16:20 (UTC+04:00)
Global energy risks revive prospects for Trans-Caspian oil pipeline
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Military conflicts in the south and north are having a significant impact on global oil supplies. The Iran-US conflict raises concerns over the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the Russia-Ukraine war has created difficulties for oil transportation through the Black Sea. Several major oil companies operating in Kazakhstan have expressed concerns about the security of oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which passes through Russian territory. As an alternative, they are considering...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more