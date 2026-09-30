Azerbaijan, China announce $1 billion joint investment fund

30 September 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) and China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) have announced the establishment of a joint investment fund with total capital of 7.5 billion Chinese yuan, or approximately $1 billion. According to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, this announcement was made during the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum. The fund will finance investment projects in...

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