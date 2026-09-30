Azerbaijan, China announce $1 billion joint investment fund
The Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) and China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) have announced the establishment of a joint investment fund with total capital of 7.5 billion Chinese yuan, or approximately $1 billion. According to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, this announcement was made during the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum. The fund will finance investment projects in...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!