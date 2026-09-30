Israel launches emergency response after Dubai-Israel flight sends hijacking signal

30 September 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A commercial passenger plane traveling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, briefly raising fears of a possible hijacking and prompting Israel to scramble military aircraft.

Israeli media, citing security officials, reported that the incident on Wednesday was caused by an altercation between the aircraft’s two pilots. Everyone on board was reported to be safe. During the fight in the cockpit, one of the pilots reportedly lost consciousness.

The incident prompted the crew to transmit the international 7500 code, which indicates a hijacking or other unlawful interference, triggering heightened security measures.

About two and a half hours after departing Dubai, the aircraft suddenly descended from 33,000 feet (about 10,058 meters) to 17,000 feet (about 5,182 meters) within a minute. It then made an erratic loop near the Jordanian border before landing in Tabuk about an hour later, according to FlightRadar24.

Passengers described a tense scene aboard the aircraft as the emergency unfolded. Travelers told Israel's Channel 12 by phone that they heard shouting from passengers near the front of the plane who had apparently heard the cockpit altercation. They also said the aircraft dipped steeply before landing in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned in recent days of an unspecified escalation in security threats.

Netanyahu’s office later said the situation was under control and that Israel was working to bring the passengers home.