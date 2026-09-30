Another Dubai-Tel Aviv passenger flight ordered to turn back
Another passenger aircraft operating a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight has been instructed to turn back, Israel’s Channel 12 television reported.
According to the report, the aircraft is returning to the United Arab Emirates. No further details about the incident have been released.
The development comes after a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Flydubai made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv following an incident on board.
According to a preliminary account, one of the pilots allegedly attacked the other pilot with a knife, after which the aircraft began rapidly losing altitude.
Israeli authorities are reportedly examining the possibility that the incident may have been an attempted terrorist attack.
Further details regarding the latest flight, including the reason for the order to return, have not yet been disclosed.
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