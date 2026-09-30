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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Gold climbs to $4,207 amid market focus on US yields

30 September 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
Gold climbs to $4,207 amid market focus on US yields
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices rise on the New York COMEX exchange, with the precious metal gaining ...

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