MEMİM presents 'Pearls of Art' project at Khazar University [PHOTOS]

30 September 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another lecture-concert in the "Pearls of Art" project took place at Khazar University.

The project is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) within the framework of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The event was held with the support of the Baku Music Academy (BMA), the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ADMİU), Khazar University and the International Mugham Center. Faculty members and students of the university attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Professor Hamlet Isakhanli, founder of Khazar University and chairman of its Board of Directors and Board of Trustees, spoke about the phenomenon of Uzeyir Hajibayli. He highlighted various aspects of Uzeyir Hajibayli's work as a composer, educator, musicologist, organizer of educational programmes and public figure who left a lasting mark on the cultural and social life of Azerbaijan.

Vugar Gumbatov, director of MEMİM and an associate professor with a PhD in art studies, noted that the "Pearls of Art" project was launched last year as part of the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival. He said the project aims to highlight the great composer's invaluable contribution to the development of musical culture and pass his rich creative legacy on to the younger generation.

The lecture-concert was moderated by Saadat Tahmirazgizi, Honored Cultural Worker and a staff member of MEMİM. A lecture titled "Issues of Using Folk Music in the Works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli" was delivered by Doctor of Arts, Professor Irada Kocharli.

The artistic programme featured a scene from the opera "Leyli and Majnun", jointly performed by the J. Jahangirov Choir of the Baku Music Academy, under the artistic direction of Honored Teacher and Presidential Prize winner Taran Yusifova, as well as teachers and students of the BMA, ADMİU and Khazar University.

Musical excerpts were accompanied by the Khazar University Chamber Orchestra, led by Honored Teacher Zulfiya Sadigova, head of the Department of Music and Art, with Huseyn Karimov serving as conductor. The orchestra and choir also performed excerpts from the opera "Koroglu". People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova performed the role of the khanenda. Scenes from both operas were also presented by the Khazar University dance group, led by Sabina Ismayilova.

The programme also included duets and arias from Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler", the composer's song "Homeland", and excerpts from his operettas performed by a kamancha ensemble led by Honored Artist and Associate Professor Farida Malikova.

The artistic programme also featured an aria from the opera "Nargiz" by prominent composer Muslim Magomayev and "Paraphrase", a composition by Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab based on themes from Uzeyir Hajibayli's works. The performances were warmly received by the audience.

A special display featuring publications on Uzeyir Hajibayli's rich creative legacy was also set up at the venue.

It should be noted that the first lecture-concert under the "Pearls of Art" project was held at ADA University on September 22, organized by MEMİM.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.