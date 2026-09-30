President Ilham Aliyev visited ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions

30 September 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

On September 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, held at the Baku Expo Center.

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