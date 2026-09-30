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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Middle Corridor could triple global trade volumes by 2040, World Bank says

30 September 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)
Middle Corridor could triple global trade volumes by 2040, World Bank says
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Strategic investments in the Trans-Caspian Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, could significantly accelerate economic growth, create jobs and attract private investment across Europe and Central Asia. According to a World Bank report titled "The Integration: Global Trade through Trans-Caspian Transport Route Logistics," the global trade volumes along the route could triple by 2040, while cargo transit times could be cut by half. As a result, regional GDP could increase by...

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