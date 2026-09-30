Middle Corridor could triple global trade volumes by 2040, World Bank says
Strategic investments in the Trans-Caspian Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, could significantly accelerate economic growth, create jobs and attract private investment across Europe and Central Asia. According to a World Bank report titled "The Integration: Global Trade through Trans-Caspian Transport Route Logistics," the global trade volumes along the route could triple by 2040, while cargo transit times could be cut by half. As a result, regional GDP could increase by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!