CIS Sports Council discusses cooperation and upcoming games [PHOTOS]

30 September 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sport of the states participating in the CIS Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sport has been held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

According to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and, the meeting was attended by Aydin Mammadov, head of the Olympic and Paralympic Sports Sector, and Ulviyya Hajiyeva, head of the Strategic Analysis Sector.

The participants discussed the implementation of the Interstate Programme "Sports Capitals of the Commonwealth" in Almaty, as well as the implementation of the 2021-2030 Development Strategy for cooperation among CIS countries in physical culture and sport and the Calendar Plan for CIS championships.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the 5th CIS Games in Kyrgyzstan, the implementation of the "Sports Capitals of the Commonwealth" programme in 2027, and other issues related to cooperation in sport.