Khagani Shirvani's 900th anniversary marked with literary and musical event [PHOTOS]

30 September 2026 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A literary and musical event dedicated to the life and work of renowned Azerbaijani poet and thinker Khagani Shirvani has been held at the International Mugham Center.

According to Azertag, the event was organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation with the support of Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry as part of the celebrations marking the 900th anniversary of Khagani Shirvani.

Opening the event, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova said the organization had prepared a book titled "Khagani", featuring plays dedicated to the poet's life and creative legacy. She noted that the publication was prepared in line with President Ilham Aliyev's decree on marking the 900th anniversary of Khagani Shirvani.

Aktoty Raimkulova also highlighted the Foundation's work in promoting the literary heritage of prominent figures of the Turkic world. She said the organization has published works by such renowned writers and poets as Nizami Ganjavi, Imadaddin Nasimi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Alisher Navoi, Magtymguly Pyragy, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Alykul Osmonov, Abai Kunanbayev, Mir Jalal, Miklos Radnoti, Chingiz Aitmatov and Olzhas Suleimenov in various languages.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbeyli, described the event as important for renewed attention to Khagani Shirvani's literary heritage during the years of independence. He noted that although the poet and thinker lived and worked in the 12th century, his rich legacy has secured his place in Azerbaijani literature.

According to Habibbeyli, Khagani lived during a period when statehood traditions and a rich cultural environment were developing in Azerbaijan. His close ties with the Shirvanshah court also influenced his work, which reflected the social, political and cultural life of his time.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Hikmat Babaoğlu said that commemorating prominent Azerbaijani literary figures and studying and promoting their heritage plays an important role in preserving the country's literary and cultural memory.

The programme featured the presentation of the collection of plays dedicated to Khagani Shirvani, along with a theatrical performance portraying different stages of the poet's life, from his childhood and youth onwards. Musical works based on his poetry were also performed.

A book exhibition dedicated to Khagani Shirvani was also held as part of the event.