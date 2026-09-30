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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Middle East gas production plunges as Hormuz disruptions hit supplies

30 September 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
Middle East gas production plunges as Hormuz disruptions hit supplies
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the Middle East fell by approximately one-third year-on-year in August. According to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum’s (GECF) monthly report, global gas demand showed...

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