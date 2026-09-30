Kyrgyzstan confirmed as host of CIS Games 2026

30 September 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The hosting of the 5th CIS Games by Kyrgyzstan has been officially confirmed.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Council for Physical Education and Sport of the participants in the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Education and Sport among the States Parties to the Commonwealth of Independent States".

Official delegations and authorized representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the CIS Executive Committee took part in the major sports meeting, joining efforts to further strengthen international sports cooperation.

The meeting participants unanimously supported the initiative to grant Bishkek the honorary title of "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth" for 2027, the year in which Kyrgyzstan will also chair the Council.

The Games will continue after Azerbaijan hosted the third CIS Games in 2025.

The competition in Kyrgyzstan is expected to further promote mass participation in sport and strengthen friendship and understanding among young people from CIS countries.