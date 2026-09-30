Azerbaijan Basketball Federation unveils plans for new season [PHOTOS]

30 September 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) has officially wrapped up the previous season and unveiled its plans for the 2026/27 campaign at an event held at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The event opened with a review of the past season presented by ABF Press Secretary Sanan Aliyev. He highlighted the federation's major projects, achievements at international tournaments and the initiatives planned for the months ahead.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade spoke about the development of basketball in Azerbaijan and the steps being taken to strengthen the sport. He also highlighted the growing success of Azerbaijani basketball on the international stage, both at national-team and club level.

President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation Emin Amrullayev outlined the federation's approach to developing the sport and spoke about efforts to make the domestic championship more competitive.

The event also included a presentation of special gifts to the federation's official partners and referees by Emin Amrullayev. A briefing for media representatives followed, with the ABF president answering journalists' questions about the upcoming season.

Emin Amrullayev expressed confidence that the new campaign would bring even more excitement and interest to Azerbaijan's basketball community.