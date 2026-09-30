Azerbaijan signs contract to purchase HÜRKUŞ-II trainer aircraft from Türkiye

30 September 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has signed a contract with Türkiye for the purchase of HÜRKUŞ-II trainer aircraft.

The company representative said the aircraft had previously been exported to other countries as well.

“We also delivered a different version of the aircraft to the Turkish Air Force in recent days,” the representative said.

The contract was announced as the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary edition of the Securex Caspian International Exhibition for Homeland Security, Security and Rescue Equipment opened in Baku.

More than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. So far, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to attend the events.

The participating delegations represent countries including the United States, Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries — the United States, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan — are participating with national pavilions.

One of the key new features of ADEX-2026 is the allocation of the 4th pavilion at the Baku Expo Center to a national exhibition for the first time.