Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for expanding defense cooperation [PHOTOS]

30 September 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Baku Expo Center hosts a number of meetings held within the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026". These meetings focus on the advancement of Azerbaijan’s military-technical cooperation with other countries.

On September 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held meeting with the Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, a member of the UAE Cabinet His Excellency Mohamed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026".

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted the positive outcomes achieved in recent years in the progress of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

Expressing his appreciation for the organization of the international exhibition, Mr. Mohamed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei shared his positive impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the event. He emphasized the effectiveness of reciprocal visits and meetings, as well as the importance of exchanging expertise.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, joint military exercises, and the importance of intergovernmental dialogue on defence and security-related matters.