Middle Corridor cargo volumes rise 22% in first eight months of 2026

30 September 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Cargo transportation volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, increased by 22% in the first eight months of this year, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Speaking during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Germany, Tokayev said the construction of new roads and railway lines had shortened the distance to ports on the Caspian Sea coast.

Tokayev said the Middle Corridor connects China with Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe, providing a significant boost to the expansion of trade ties.

The two presidents also reached an agreement on cooperation aimed at further expanding the transport corridor.

The Middle Corridor has become an increasingly important route linking China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye, offering an alternative east-west transportation route.