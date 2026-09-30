US plans permanent military base in Poland, Defence Minister says

30 September 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The establishment of a new permanent US military base in Poland has been included in the United States’ national security strategy, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to Reuters, the minister said he had been briefed by US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose on the implementation of the national security strategy by the Pentagon.

“One of the key elements included in this strategy is the establishment of a permanent base for US troops in Poland,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The Polish defence minister also said that US plans to review the number of American troops stationed in Europe would not affect Poland.

The planned US military presence would add to existing American deployments in Poland, which has become a key NATO logistics and military hub on the alliance’s eastern flank.