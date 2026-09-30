Iranian ambassador summoned to Georgia’s foreign ministry

30 September 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Seyyed Ali Moujani has been summoned to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over a social media post concerning Queen Ketevan.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili told the Iranian ambassador during the meeting that his statements published on social media went beyond the scope of diplomatic activities.

The Iranian diplomat was informed that diplomatic representatives accredited in Georgia must operate within the framework of their diplomatic mandate and authority, observe accepted norms of diplomatic relations, and refrain from commenting on the host country’s historical and domestic affairs.

Earlier, Moujani posted an image of Georgian Queen Ketevan projected onto the facade of the Iranian Embassy and said he would soon present the findings of his preliminary research into the historical figure.

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Nikoloz Samkharadze, has called on Iran’s ambassador to Georgia to remain within the framework of diplomatic protocol and refrain from making historical references.

Speaking to Georgia’s First Channel, Samkharadze said this was not the first time the Iranian ambassador had made controversial remarks, including statements concerning historical facts.