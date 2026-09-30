Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss new projects in defense sector [PHOTOS]
On September 30, a meeting was held between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Secretary of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Görgün, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition “ADEX-2026”, held at the Baku Expo Center.
During the meeting, it was particularly noted that cooperation
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye in
the military and military-technical fields is developing, while the
current strategic alliance and cooperation in the defense sphere
contribute to regional security, sustainable peace and
stability.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Mr. Haluk Görgün discussed the current state and prospects for the development of joint projects in the defense sphere, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
Mr. Haluk Görgün expressed his satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of relations with brotherly Azerbaijan in the military and military-technical fields.
As part of the international exhibition, the booths of Turkish defense industry companies ASELSAN, Baykar, Roketsan and TUSAŞ were viewed, where the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information about the displayed samples of weapons, military equipment, aircraft and aerial vehicles.
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