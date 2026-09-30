US, Iran discuss next steps as diplomatic breakthrough remains elusive

30 September 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States and Iran have moved to discussions on the mechanism for implementing a plan to resolve their conflict and on guarantees under their indirect negotiations, Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya reported.

According to the broadcaster, mediators have already conveyed Washington’s response to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

It was noted that Iran’s proposed seven-day plan would require "significant adjustments' before any progress could be made. The main issues currently under discussion are the sequence for implementing the agreements and which side should take the first step.

The situation has heightened concerns on both sides over the possibility of renewed military conflict.

It was previously reported that efforts by Qatari mediators to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran had so far failed to produce results.

According to Axios, US officials believe President Donald Trump could order the resumption of large-scale military operations after the midterm elections.