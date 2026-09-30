HADES eyes Azerbaijan localization as cheap drones rewrite air defense economics [EXCLUSIVE]

30 September 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The rapid evolution of drone warfare is forcing defense companies to rethink not only how unmanned aerial vehicles are detected and intercepted, but also how much it costs to destroy them.

Speaking to AzerNews on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, HADES Defense Systems delegate Georgio Markov outlined the company’s approach to counter-UAS technology, its interest in the Azerbaijani market and the prospects for localization and cooperation with the country’s defense industry.

According to Markov, HADES has built its counter-drone concept around a multi-layered architecture combining different detection and interception technologies, with particular emphasis on hard-kill capabilities.

“HADES’ initial concept was always a multi-layered approach, which was focused on being as future-proof as possible. Now, I would say that the main difference which actually makes us more capable of dealing with such threats is, of course, that we put an extreme emphasis on the hard-kill aspect,” he told AzerNews.

The growing autonomy of military drones has made reliance on electronic warfare alone increasingly problematic, he argued.

“Especially in a military context, when you’re dealing with these increasingly deadly autonomous systems, jammers can only go so far. But they are useful, they have their place, don’t get me wrong, but you cannot rely fully on jamming systems,” Markov said.

For HADES, the answer lies in ensuring that electronic countermeasures are complemented by a physical means of destroying an incoming UAV.

“Our hard-kill approach was, from the beginning, designed to take out inexpensive drones that can cause a lot of damage, and we always focus on a last-mile solution with a hard-kill end effect,” he said.

Yet physically destroying drones creates another challenge that has become increasingly apparent in recent conflicts: economics.

Relatively inexpensive UAVs can force militaries to expend interceptors costing many times the value of the target. Markov said HADES has therefore made reducing the cost of each interception a central consideration in the development of its systems.

“The other really important part about our system, especially the hard-kill component of it, is, of course, the low cost per shot,” he said.

“Because we’ve seen this in the recent conflicts, you have very cheap drones being taken out with very expensive interceptors, which take a lot of time to produce, the cost is extremely high. And when you do the math, the total just doesn’t add up.”

He said the company’s approach is consequently centered on providing a relatively inexpensive final layer of defense capable of permanently neutralizing an incoming threat.

“Our approach was always a last-mile solution with a low cost per shot, designed to take out UAVs and these types of threats permanently,” Markov explained.

Azerbaijan emerges as potential market

Beyond counter-UAS technology, HADES sees potential for expanding its presence in Azerbaijan.

Markov said the company has already received interest from the Azerbaijani market, particularly concerning its expertise in rocket systems.

“The prospects are very interesting. We have had some interest from the Azerbaijani market. Mostly, it seems to be focused on our expertise in the rocket systems,” he said.

At ADEX 2026, the company is placing particular emphasis on multiple launch rocket systems, or MLRS, rocket artillery and radar technologies.

“Of course, there’s a lot of different types of products which we can bring to the market. I mean, this time around, we’re primarily focused on MLRS rocket artillery systems and radars,” Markov said.

Counter-UAS radars represent another area where he sees considerable potential.

According to Markov, modern defense networks increasingly require sensors specifically optimized for detecting small UAVs rather than relying solely on conventional air-defense radars.

“I do see that there is definitely a need. I don’t think that this is just limited to the Azerbaijani market, especially for counter-UAV radars like gap-filler radars, things that can provide targeting solutions that are more designed for drones, or even passive RF listening devices like RF locators for drones,” he said.

“These are all products that can be very useful and definitely have a place.”

HADES open to localization in Azerbaijan

The company is also open to moving beyond the traditional supplier-customer relationship if opportunities emerge in Azerbaijan.

Markov said HADES is prepared to discuss localization, potentially opening the way for cooperation involving local production or other joint initiatives.

“In general, we’re always open to having negotiations about localization. So, we’re definitely open to any opportunities that might come our way,” he said.

Such an approach would fit into Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to expand domestic defense manufacturing and acquire technological expertise alongside new military systems.

Asked for his assessment of Azerbaijan’s defense-industrial capabilities, Markov said the country was adapting to changing military technologies and strengthening its domestic capabilities.

“I think that they’re definitely improving their capabilities. I definitely think that they’re getting with the times and they’re adapting,” he said.

He pointed particularly to Azerbaijan’s defense relationship with Türkiye and the acquisition of increasingly sophisticated unmanned and other military systems.

“We can see that, for example, their relationships with Türkiye and their military-industrial complex are quite good. So, they’re acquiring a lot of sophisticated drones and other systems,” Markov said.

“I would say that they’re definitely doing their homework and they are working in the direction they should be.”

The combination of Azerbaijan’s expanding defense industry and the rapidly changing requirements of modern warfare could therefore create further opportunities for cooperation.

For HADES, the potential extends from MLRS and rocket artillery to specialized counter-UAS radars, passive detection technologies and hard-kill systems. More importantly, Markov’s remarks suggest that the company is prepared to discuss localization if cooperation with Azerbaijan progresses beyond procurement.