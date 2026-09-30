President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared post on ADEX 2026 exhibition [VIDEO]

30 September 2026 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A post highlighting the ADEX 2026 exhibition has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads: “ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment were held at the Baku Expo Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the exhibitions."