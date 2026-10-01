Netanyahu claims Israeli intelligence warned UK of suspected Iran-linked attack

1 October 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israeli intelligence provided British authorities with information about a suspected Iranian-sponsored attack in the United Kingdom, while criticizing London for imposing sanctions on Israel.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Netanyahu also warned of what he described as a broader ideological threat facing Western democracies.

“The caving in, the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance is very dangerous for the future of the West,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu alleged that Israeli intelligence services had supplied British law enforcement and security authorities with information concerning a suspected Iran-linked plot on British soil.

His comments come as British authorities investigate a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by US forces. Five British men in their 20s were arrested near the base on suspicion of terrorism and explosives-related offences before being released on bail while the investigation continues. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, although the precise circumstances remain under investigation and Iran has denied involvement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has separately said that a foreign state was involved in the incident, without publicly identifying the country.

Netanyahu used his claim about Israeli intelligence assistance to criticize the British government over sanctions against Israel, arguing that London was taking measures against a country that, according to him, had helped protect British national security.

The Israeli prime minister’s remarks nevertheless go beyond what British authorities have publicly confirmed about the source of the intelligence that led to the investigation. The inquiry into the RAF Fairford incident remains ongoing.

The UK has previously documented a broader security threat linked to Iran. In its response to a parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee report, the British government said UK authorities had responded to 20 Iran-backed plots presenting potentially lethal threats to British citizens and residents since the beginning of 2022.