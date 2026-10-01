ASELSAN strengthens partnership with Azerbaijan at ADEX 2026 [PHOTOS]

1 October 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The longstanding defense partnership between ASELSAN and Azerbaijan has entered a new phase with the signing of a term sheet agreement at the Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026) targeting the establishment of a strategic production facility in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. The company has also signed a framework agreement with the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, expressing its intention to procure ALP 100 Multifunction AESA Air Surveillance Radar systems from ASELSAN to meet the requirements of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

Through the term sheet agreement between ASELSAN, ASELSAN BAKÜ LLC, and NOVASIS LLC, the partners announce their intention to establish a strategic production facility in Nakhchivan, expanding Azerbaijan’s domestic defense manufacturing capabilities, advancing technology transfer and strengthening Azerbaijan’s defense industrial infrastructure.

The planned facility is expected to facilitate the transfer of advanced manufacturing technologies for ASELSAN’s Laser Guidance Kits (LGK), TOLUN precision-guided munitions, and KORKUT air defense systems, contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s indigenous defense industry. This potential collaboration also aims to foster a highly skilled workforce and support the integration of domestically produced munitions into current and future Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), fighter jet, and trainer aircraft platforms in the Azerbaijani inventory.

The agreements signed at ADEX further build on ASELSAN’s enduring partnership with Azerbaijan and reflect the two countries’ shared commitment to advancing defense cooperation and technological capabilities, as ASELSAN President & CEO Ahmet Akyol underlined: “Our long-lasting partnership with Azerbaijan is steadily evolving to new horizons. By declaring our will to extend production capabilities for our systems like LGK, KORKUT and TOLUN to Nakhchivan, we aim to support our allies in building a resilient, localized defense infrastructure. Furthermore, the framework agreement for the ALP 100 Multifunction AESA Air Surveillance Radar represents another important step in our cooperation. Our contribution to providing critical technologies, including advanced radar systems, will further strengthen our ties and support Azerbaijan in enhancing its defense capabilities. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to regional stability and helps ensure that our cutting-edge technologies are closely tuned to the operational needs of the Azerbaijani armed forces.”

At ADEX 2026, ASELSAN is also showcasing a broad portfolio of advanced defense technologies spanning counter-drone systems, air defense, airborne solutions, electronic warfare, radar, and secure communications. The portfolio includes solutions such as the KORKUT 100/25 air defense system, ASELFLIR 600 electro-optical system, TOLUN precision-guided munition, KORAL electronic warfare system, and MURAD and FULMAR radar family, alongside advanced communication and guidance technologies. Together, these solutions demonstrate ASELSAN’s integrated approach to addressing evolving operational requirements across multiple domains.