President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of People's Republic of China

1 October 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on the occasion of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of October 1 – the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China, it gives me great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the friendly people of China, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

The historic achievements and successes attained by the People's Republic of China in national prosperity, socio-economic and scientific-technical progress, innovative development, and other leading areas under your decisive leadership and through the visionary strategic course you pursue evoke great admiration. Today, China has taken its rightful place among the world's most powerful states and has earned the status of an important and influential power center.

We attach special importance to the development of our relations with China, our friendly country and reliable strategic partner. The high-level political dialogue, mutual trust, and understanding established between us, along with the continuous support our countries demonstrate for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, are characteristic features of Azerbaijan-China relations. The elevation of our interstate ties to an entirely new historical stage – the level of comprehensive strategic partnership – is a vivid practical expression of our firm political will and joint, consistent efforts.

Recently, the chronicle of our bilateral relations has been rich in key events, while our fruitful cooperation in the economic, trade, transport and logistics, investment, energy, agricultural, and humanitarian sectors has developed dynamically, acquiring new substance. The visa-free regime between our countries, which has been in effect for a year, has, in turn, provided impetus to the development of people-to-people contacts and tourism.

At the same time, the Belt and Road Initiative, which you initiated and which Azerbaijan has consistently supported, along with the Middle Corridor and other connectivity projects implemented together with Central Asian countries, serve as important factors in promoting global cooperation.

I note with satisfaction that cooperation between our countries in the energy sector has developed and entered a new stage. The effective activity carried out in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan by your country's leading company, Universal Energy, is commendable. The recent inauguration of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant built by the company serves as another example of the diversification of Azerbaijan-China economic ties.

Dear Mr. President,

I am confident that Azerbaijan-China relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, which have an ancient history and good traditions, will continue to develop steadily and further strengthen through our joint efforts in line with the will of our peoples.

On this festive day, I once again extend my most sincere congratulations to you, wishing you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly people of China."