President: CICA is regarded as a unique dialogue platform that contributes to peace, security and stability in the region

1 October 2026 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Covering 90% of the Asian continent and bringing together 28 member states, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia is regarded as a significant and unique dialogue platform that contributes to peace, security and stability in the region and helps strengthen mutual trust and cooperation among member countries to promote sustainable development,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the CICA Media Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

“Chairing this organization over the past two years, Azerbaijan has spared no effort to enhance CICA’s institutional capacities, broaden practical joint activities, and further increase the role of this organization in the system of international relations, while demonstrating determination and consistency in advancing mutual confidence-building measures,” the head of state emphasized.