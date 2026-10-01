President Ilham Aliyev: Holding first Media Forum within CICA framework in Baku is of particular importance

1 October 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“The organization of the first-ever Media Forum in Baku, at the initiative of Azerbaijan within the framework of CICA, as it takes place on the eve of the CICA Summit, is of particular significance in drawing greater attention to the activities we carry out jointly with member states during our chairmanship and to the important role the organization plays on the international stage,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the CICA Media Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

The head of state also noted: “Today’s Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World” is a valuable opportunity to highlight that the field of information and communication is an important and integral part of confidence-building. The media should be seen not only as a broad platform for sharing information, but also as an important instrument of public diplomacy, mutual understanding, and regional cooperation.”