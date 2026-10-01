Rhenus Group plans 14 terminals along Middle Corridor
German logistics company Rhenus Group plans to develop the Port of Aktau in cooperation with Kazakhstan Railways and build 14 terminals along the Middle Corridor, the company’s CEO Tobias Barts said.
Barts made the remarks while speaking to Kazakh media representatives.
He said the planned terminals would be located along different sections of the Middle Corridor passing through Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
“After that, they will be connected to our company’s networks in Europe. Rhenus has 23 container terminals and 70 port facilities there. This project will connect the logistics networks of Central Asia and Europe into a single network,” Barts said.
The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, connects China and Central Asia with Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The planned investments in logistics infrastructure are aimed at expanding the corridor’s capacity and improving its integration with European transport networks.
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