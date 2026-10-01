Latvia ready to host nuclear weapons under NATO decision, president says
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said that Latvia is ready to host nuclear weapons on its territory if such a step becomes necessary.
Speaking to journalists, Rinkevics said the country would be prepared to take such a measure if the need arose.
According to Latvian media, the president stated: "If such a need arises and NATO makes a collective decision, nuclear weapons will be deployed in Latvia."
Rinkevics added that there are no legal obstacles under Latvian law to hosting nuclear weapons in the country.
At the same time, the President of Latvia emphasized that no specific negotiations regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on the country’s territory are currently underway. The discussion is limited to the possibility of such a step in the event of a corresponding collective decision by NATO.
Rinkevics' statement came amid discussions about strengthening the defenses of Northern European and Baltic countries. Latvia is also participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) led by the United Kingdom.
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