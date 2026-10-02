President Ilham Aliyev addresses 8th Congress of New Azerbaijan Party [PHOTOS]

2 October 2026 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

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