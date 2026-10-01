Czech CSG plans to manufacture self-propelled howitzers in Azerbaijan from 2027

1 October 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Czech defense company Czechoslovak Group (CSG) plans to launch the production of self-propelled howitzers in Azerbaijan in partnership with a local company beginning in 2027.

The company announced the plans in a statement issued in connection with its participation at the ADEX 2026 exhibition in Baku.

According to CSG, it intends to establish a second joint venture in Azerbaijan with a local partner in December 2026, paving the way for the subsequent launch of howitzer production.

The project is expected to go beyond assembly, with production technologies and innovations associated with the self-propelled howitzer gradually transferred to Azerbaijan.

CSG estimates that the project could generate approximately €1.8 billion in revenue over its seven-year implementation period.

The company has not disclosed either the specific model of self-propelled howitzer to be manufactured in Azerbaijan or the identity of its Azerbaijani partner, citing confidentiality agreements.

The planned venture would mark a further expansion of CSG's presence in Azerbaijan's defense industry.

CSG has previously established the VEXA DS LLC joint venture in Azerbaijan. The company specializes in the repair, maintenance and modernization of armored vehicles and other ground-based military equipment.

The new project would therefore broaden the Czech group's activities in Azerbaijan from servicing and modernizing existing military equipment to the local production of artillery systems, accompanied by a gradual transfer of relevant manufacturing technologies.