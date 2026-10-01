Van Gogh, Cézanne and Monet masterpieces could fetch $450 million

1 October 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Twelve rarely seen masterpieces by Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet are expected to fetch around $450 million at an auction in New York later this year.

The works, which have been largely kept out of public view for decades, are part of the prestigious Blaquier-Arrieta collection and will be offered by Sotheby's on November 18.

Among the highlights is Van Gogh's "Châtaigniers en fleurs," which carries an estimated value of about $180 million. Cézanne's "Arlequin" is expected to fetch around $120 million.

The collection also includes works by Claude Monet, alongside other important pieces from the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist periods.

Several of the paintings have remained in private hands since the 1970s, making their appearance at auction a major event for the international art market.

The collection was assembled by Argentine families connected to the Blaquier and Arrieta estates and has remained largely inaccessible to the public. Its upcoming sale is expected to attract collectors and institutions from around the world.

The November auction will offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to see and potentially acquire works by three of the most influential artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The collection, valued at around $450 million, is expected to draw major attention at the 2026 international art auctions.