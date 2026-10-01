Azerbaijan, SpaceXAI expand cooperation on AI technologies [PHOTOS]

1 October 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in artificial intelligence solutions and related digital technologies has been signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and SpaceXAI.

The agreement provides for exploring the use of AI solutions based on SpaceXAI’s Grok models in government services and other priority areas of Azerbaijan’s digital transformation. The main goal is to develop higher-quality, more accessible and efficient public services.

The memorandum is not limited to a single area of application and will cover government institutions more broadly. The parties will jointly assess opportunities for using artificial intelligence and consider expanding successful solutions across the public sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister Rashad Hasanov and representatives of SpaceXAI, including Dustin Yelinek, Head of Global Government Affairs and Latin America; Reem Sadek, Global Government Affairs and Market Development Lead for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye; and Neil Perkins, Head of Market Access, Global Government Affairs.

During the meeting, Rashad Hasanov stressed that Azerbaijan has moved from discussing AI to implementing it, noting that the MoU with SpaceXAI will explore using its AI capabilities to improve government services and integrate solutions into the national digital infrastructure.

Dustin Yelinek said the company was pleased to work with the ministry to bring Grok to government and help provide faster, higher-quality services to citizens.

The parties also agreed to collaborate in strengthening local capacity, sharing knowledge and expertise, and developing relevant skills. The aim is to ensure that AI solutions contribute to Azerbaijan’s long-term national digital development goals.