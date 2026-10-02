CAMCA regional forum’s second day underway in Baku

2 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the CAMCA Regional Forum, an annual gathering of regional leaders connecting Central Asia, America, the Caucasus and Afghanistan, is underway in Baku.

Discussions on the second day of the forum will focus on economic cooperation, entrepreneurship, investment and the development of regional connectivity.

The day’s program includes a plenary session titled “Connecting CAMCA to the World: Building Regional and Global Economic Linkages.”

Other sessions will address such topics as “Entrepreneurship in CAMCA: Scaling Regional Success,” “Culture, Identity and Regional Narratives,” “Unlocking CAMCA’s Growth Potential: Policy Foundations for Regional Cooperation,” and “Unlocking CAMCA’s Growth Potential: The Private Sector Advantage.”

Participants in the forum include Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Foreign Policy Affairs and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration; Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding; Eldar Salayev, Director General of the Port of Baku; Roland Pryce, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus; as well as other government officials, business representatives and experts.

The second day’s program also features a session involving statesmen titled “CAMCA’s Role in a Changing World,” followed by the closing ceremony.

Established in 2014, the CAMCA Regional Forum has been held 12 times to date. Across its editions, the forum has brought together more than 2,000 participants and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries.

The 2026 CAMCA Regional Forum, hosted by Baku, serves as a regional platform aimed at promoting dialogue, experience-sharing and cooperation among countries across the CAMCA region.