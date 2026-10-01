Yemeni FM warns Houthis are expanding 'Red Sea Axis' across Horn of Africa

1 October 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba has warned that the Houthis are expanding cooperation with aligned groups across the Horn of Africa, describing the emerging network as a “dangerous ‘Red Sea Axis.’”

In a statement posted on X, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said there was evidence pointing to growing links involving weapons transfers, training, smuggling activities and joint operations.

According to the ministry, the alleged network connects armed groups that had previously been viewed as separate security threats operating across different parts of the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region.

“The evidence is clear: weapons transfers, training, smuggling and shared operations are connecting actors once treated as separate threats,” the ministry said.

The comments come amid continued concerns over security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, key maritime routes connecting the Middle East, Africa and global shipping markets.

The Yemeni government has previously accused the Houthis of developing ties with regional and transnational networks as part of efforts to expand their military and logistical capabilities.

The ministry did not provide details of the specific groups it believes are involved in the alleged network or disclose evidence supporting the latest claims.

The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have carried out attacks and launched missiles and drones in the Red Sea region in recent years, citing their support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The latest allegations have not been independently verified.