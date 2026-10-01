Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler arrives in Azerbaijan

1 October 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler and the senior command of the Turkish Armed Forces have arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the Distinguished Observers Day of the "Power of Unity-2026" military exercises, organized by Azerbaijan with the participation of Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Minister Yaşar Güler went to the exercise area in Shusha accompanied by Chief of the General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Land Forces Commander General Metin Tokel, and Air Forces Commander General Rafet Dalkıran.

Güler also examined the weapons, ammunition, and technologies displayed in the exercise field and used in the exercise with Azerbaijan Defense Minister General Zakir Hasanov.

Following the Distinguished Observers Day events, the minister will participate in a trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

The Chief of the General Staff and the commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces’ will visit the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX 2026, after attending the exercises.

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Güler will also attend ADEX 2026 on October 2 to review the products showcased at the exhibition.