Documentary 'Towards Tomorrow' chronicles reconstruction in Karabakh [PHOTOS]

1 October 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union has presented a documentary titled "Towards Tomorrow", focusing on reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur and the Great Return process.

According to the Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union, the documentary was produced as part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture".

Speaking at the premiere, Ayaz Mirzayev, chairman of the union, said the film tells the story of the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the return of residents to their ancestral homes and the establishment of a new life in the region through personal stories.

The documentary features residents' impressions as well as newly built settlements designed in modern architectural styles, with a particular focus on the human factor.

Filming took place in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly and Zangilan.

Ayaz Mirzayev wrote the screenplay, Zaka Gulu directed the film, Emin Huseynov served as cinematographer, and Elmar Tariyeloghlu was responsible for editing.

"Towards Tomorrow" was produced as part of the project "Reconstruction and Cities of the Future in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur".

The project was implemented with financial support from the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations.