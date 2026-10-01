Azerbaijan unveils new national assault rifle based on M4 at ADEX 2026

1 October 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new national assault rifle developed in Azerbaijan using local capabilities and technology transfer based on the M4 platform has been unveiled at the ADEX 2026 defense exhibition.

The new weapon is compatible with NATO standards and uses 5.56x45 mm ammunition. It features technical specifications designed to meet modern combat requirements.

The rifle is equipped with an adjustable telescopic stock.

A new AZ 7.62 R assault rifle was also unveiled at the exhibition. The next-generation infantry rifle has undergone extensive modernization to meet the requirements of modern combat environments. Technical improvements and newly added features have enhanced the weapon's ease of use and functionality.

It is worth noting that a total of 53 countries are represented at the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions this year. Some 280 companies and organizations from 30 countries are taking part. A fifth pavilion at the Baku Expo Center has been put into operation specifically for ADEX 2026.

Countries represented with exhibition stands include Azerbaijan, the United States, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the Czech Republic, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and others.

A total of 59 foreign delegations from 39 countries are participating in ADEX 2026.

One of the main new features of ADEX 2026 is the allocation of the fourth pavilion of the Baku Expo Center to a national exposition for the first time.

The exhibition, which runs through October 2, is one of the major military-technology platforms in the Caucasus region. It showcases modern military technologies and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan's defense industry.

The 15th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection and Rescue Equipment, Securex Caspian, is also being held at the Baku Expo Center on the same dates.