Russia orders Hungarian diplomats to leave country within two weeks

1 October 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia has ordered a group of employees of the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow, as well as Hungary’s consulates general in St. Petersburg and Kazan, to leave Russian territory within two weeks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the decision, saying it was taken in response to Hungary’s expulsion of Russian diplomats.

The ministry described Budapest’s move as “unfounded and clearly unfriendly,” and said Moscow’s decision was a reciprocal measure.

Hungary’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Russia’s decision, according to reports. Budapest said it was not interested in further escalation but intended to continue its diplomatic activities in Russia.

The latest development marks a new deterioration in diplomatic relations between Moscow and Budapest, which have maintained diplomatic ties despite broader tensions between Russia and European countries.

Both sides have traditionally maintained channels of diplomatic communication, making the expulsion of diplomats a significant measure in their bilateral relations. Diplomatic expulsions are generally used by governments to signal strong objections to the actions of another state while formally maintaining diplomatic relations.

The number and positions of the Hungarian personnel ordered to leave Russia were not specified in the initial announcement.