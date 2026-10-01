Release date for Game of Thrones movie is out

1 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Warner Bros. has officially set a release date for the first full-length movie in the Game of Thrones universe. Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1, 2029, marking the first time the franchise will make the jump from television to the big screen.

The film will be directed by Owen Harris, who has worked on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, including the highly anticipated “Trial of the Seven” episode. The screenplay is being written by Beau Willimon, the Oscar-nominated writer known for House of Cards and his work on Andor.

The story will take place roughly 300 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones and will follow Aegon I Targaryen, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. Alongside his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys, Aegon launched the legendary conquest of the Seven Kingdoms.

The movie is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the same book that inspired House of the Dragon. One of the biggest attractions will undoubtedly be the dragons: Aegon rode Balerion the Black Dread, while Visenya and Rhaenys rode Vhagar and Meraxes.

Interestingly, Aegon’s conquest was not completely successful. Dorne remained independent, becoming the only major region of Westeros that successfully resisted Targaryen rule during the conquest. That part of the story could provide some particularly dramatic moments if the film explores it in depth.

No cast members have been announced yet, as the project is still in its early stages. However, the decision to turn Aegon’s story into a theatrical movie is already a major development for the franchise — especially since the legendary conqueror himself has never been fully portrayed on screen.

And fans of Westeros have plenty to look forward to before 2029: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is returning for a second season, while House of the Dragon is set to continue toward its final season.